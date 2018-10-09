The Perthshire Amber festival is set to return next month – and it’s virtually a sell-out already.

Festival organisers took a well-deserved break in 2017 after a 12 year run, where Perthshire Amber grew from a weekend of concerts to a 10 day festival attracting a worldwide audience to an array of venues around autumnal Perthshire.

The festival’s fans were delighted when it was announced that it was to return this year, and almost all of the programme was quickly sold-out when it went on sale in the late spring.

This includesd Murthly Castle Chapel, multiple Cabaret Amber concerts and the Farewell Concert at Dunkeld House on the banks of the River Tay.

However, there are limited tickets still available for Dougie MacLean in Concert, which sold-out the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall during this year’s Celtic Connections, the Brunton Theatre during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and numerous theatres and arts venues in the UK and USA during 2018.

Performing at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 3 November, the concert will share stunning songs from his recent album New Tomorrow as well as some of the best-loved songs from his decades as an internationally acclaimed performer.

In the year that celebrates the 40th anniversary of MacLean’s anthem Caledonia, it’s a poignant time to look back, reflect on and celebrate the impressive career that has led to two prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and an OBE. Tickets for Dougie MacLean in Concert at Perth Concert Hall are selling fast, so anyone hoping to see him is advised to snap up the final tickets now.

The festival was described as ‘The most original acoustic music festival in Scotland today’ by Sing Out Magazine (USA) and festival director Jennifer MacLean said: ‘This year we were keen to bring the festival back to its core and think about what it is that makes Perthshire Amber so special.

‘Dougie and I originally wanted to show his audiences his beautiful home region, which continues to inspire his song-writing, and to bring together our musical friends and his audiences in a situation where music is at the heart of everything.

‘What better way to do that than intimate concerts in charming locations and pub sessions where so many great friendships have started over the years.

‘We are excited to be back and looking forward to Perthshire Amber 2018.’

Meanwhile in Dunkeld throughout the festival weekend the crowds are expected to descend on the four main pubs in the town, which will be hosting simultaneous acoustic music sessions.

The sessions will be free and everyone is most welcome to come along to either sit back and enjoy or join in.

To buy tickets for Dougie MacLean in Concert at Perth Concert Hall, call the box office on 01738 621031.

For more information about the festival, go to www.perthshireamber.com.