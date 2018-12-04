The Snowman is coming to venues all over Scotland

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra is bringing Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman to audiences across Scotland.

They will be joined by tenor, BBC Scotland and Scottish Proms in the Park presenter Jamie MacDougall for its annual RSNO Christmas Concerts this Season, performing to audiences in Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Since 2001 Jamie has been the nation’s voice of classical music for BBC Radio Scotland, and in 2003 he made his first television appearance when he presented and sang at the BBC Proms in the Park from Glasgow. Since then he has been a regular presence at the BBC SSO’s Proms in the Park, last year compering a concert that also featured appearances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Ayoub Sisters and soprano Elizabeth Watts.

The RSNO Christmas Concert (sponsored by the RSNO’s Principal Transport Partner ScotRail) features the screening of Raymond Briggs’ classic animation The Snowman, the story narrated by Jamie MacDougall with live symphonic accompaniment, led by conductor and Hallé Choral Director Matthew Hamilton.

The RSNO Christmas Concert is also filled with seasonal favourites, carols, and the chance for the audience to join in with the Orchestra and Chorus. Jamie MacDougall will also lend his vocal talent to proceedings. The Herald’s Music Critic Michael Tumelty awarded a previous Christmas Concert performance five stars out of five and described it as: ‘…one of the best of such shows I have devoured with delight…’

Jamie said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to work with my friends at the RSNO and I’m looking forward with great anticipation to this season’s Christmas Concerts. There surely aren’t many who haven’t seen Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman but in the context of a full symphonic concert it takes on a new and emotionally heightened dimension. As former members of the Junior Chorus my children have told me what to expect. I’ve been informed that audience participation is mandatory!’

RSNO Director of Planning and Engagement Bill Chandler added: ‘We’re thrilled to have Jamie MacDougall present our Christmas concerts this year. Jamie has been a long-time associate with the RSNO but this will be the first time he will have narrated The Snowman. He’s a proven presenter whose engaging stage presence is bound to enthral our festive audiences.’

The RSNO Christmas Concert appears at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday 19 December (7.30pm), the Caird Hall, Dundee on Thursday 20 December (7.30pm), the Usher Hall, Edinburgh on Friday 21 December (7.30pm) and at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 22 December (2pm and 6pm), featuring Howard Blake’s The Snowman and many more festive favourites.

The RSNO’s Festive Season begins with its Children’s Classic Concerts performances – A Christmas Carol – at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 8 December (1pm and 3pm) and at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh on Sunday 9 December (3pm).

The following week RSNO Music Director Thomas Søndergård presents a seasonal programme, Søndergård Conducts The Nutcracker, at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh on Friday 14 December (7.30pm) and at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 15 December (7.30pm), with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker, Prokofiev’s Winter Bonfire and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with soloist Johannes Moser.

The traditional Handel’s Messiah concert on 2 January at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is postponed until Saturday 20 April 2019 due to the Orchestra and Thomas Søndergård being on tour in China with Nicola Benedetti over the New Year.

However, the musicians will return to complete the Festive Season with its yearly Viennese Galas, this year with conductor Stephen Bell and soprano Ailish Tynan, held at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness (Thursday 10 January – 7.30pm), Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline (Friday 11 January – 7.30pm) and Buccleuch Centre, Langholm (Saturday 12 January – 7.30pm).

To book tickets or for more information visit www.rsno.org.uk.