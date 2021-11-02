Strathallan School teacher nominated for Music Tutor of the Year

Director of Traditional Music and Scottish Culture at Strathallan School, Craig Muirhead, has been nominated for the Music Tutor of the Year in the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Craig, who performed across the world with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers before turning his hand to teaching, has been building up the Piping and Drumming programme at the Perthshire school for over eight years.

During this time Craig’s programme has turned out award-winning pipers including former pupil John Dew, who has also been nominated for the Up and Coming Artist of the Year award.

Despite dedicating the majority of his time to teaching young pipers and drummers, Craig made time to set up the Lockdown Piping Club in January 2021 to help beginners of all ages pick up a new instrument during lockdown. Since then he has introduced over 5,000 participants to the chanter, with many going on to learn the bagpipes.

Most recently, Craig has launched the Department of Traditional Music and Scottish Culture at Strathallan, offering even more opportunities for students to learn and participate in Scottish culture and traditional folk music.

Craig said: ‘I’m incredibly grateful to be nominated for a Scots Trad Music Award and I’m clearly in good company for this award. I’m thrilled to see John Dew also nominated for the Up and Coming Artist of the Year award. It’s a credit to his hard work and vision.

‘I’ve been focused on teaching for over eight years now and it’s amazing to see the smiles on folks’ faces when they start to pick up the pipes. I’m hoping to continue the Piping Club and offer free lessons to as many young people as possible.’

Voting for the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards is now open, with the awards being announced on BBC Alba on Saturday December 4.

You can vote for Craig Muirhead and John Dew HERE.

Find out more about the awards HERE.