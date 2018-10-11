Singer Missy’s upbeat new single is on Fire

Scots singer Missy Mcanulty hopes her new single will ignite a sense of fun in its listeners.

Her third single release of 2018 is out next Friday, October 19.

After a successful gig at Stramash Edinburgh last month with her band, she is back to lighten up your day with her new upbeat electro pop single Fire.

Following her previous single release Yellow Brick Road which was a track centred around heart breaking experiences, Missy wants to enlighten her listeners with a song about a time in her life where a relationship set her soul blazing.

If you’re fan of Years & Years, you’ll love this – the production has a very similar sound, perfectly allied with Missy’s crystal clear vocal.

Missy said: ‘I have always been taught that life is a series of meaningful relationships. We all go through break ups or get into new relationships. Friends come and go and some friends stay in your life forever.

‘I believe that every relationship counts. Meeting new people brings you new experiences and broadens your horizons. It’s always important to surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and to remember the experiences you have in each certain type of relationship that gives you your spark. Be where you feel most free.’

Fire will be out in all major music stores next Friday, and Missy and her band will play live at Sneaky Pete’s on 18 December.

Missy also has yet another single release and more music events to be confirmed between now and the gig.