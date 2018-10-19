Second album is already for its launch night

A Scots band who style themselves as having a ‘tropical folk pop’ sound are to launch their second album this weekend.

Edinburgh-based The Micro Band combine genres to produce truly original music which appeals to many different tastes.

They are best known for our fundraising events and over the last five years, have raised over £1600 for several charity organisations including Health in Mind, Social Bite and Macmillan Cancer Support.

They will release their second album, Sprung and Unfurled, on Saturday, 20 October, at a private venue in Leith (doors 7-8pm, live music from 8-11, bring your own bottle).

The Micro Band will have support from the incredible Moroccan seven-piece, Omar Afif and Gnawa Trance Fusion so it will be a night of guaranteed dancing and good energy.

To top off the evening, The Micro Band will also be revealing some brand new material as we are in the midst of developing a brand new set.

Tickets cost £10 and must be bought in advance via Eventbrite – venue details will be revealed upon ticket purchase.

The album and all band merchandise will be available to buy on the night.

As it is a private venue, the Facebook event page is only visible to invited guests so the band would advise that anybody wishing to attend to contact them by email themicroband@gmail.com or via Facebook.