LOCAL pipers Rowan Murdoch and Beth Turner will be hoping for strong home support when the Scottish Pipe Band Championships begin in Dumbarton on Saturday.

More than 100 pipe bands will play for 25,000 visitors at one of the biggest free bagpipe competitions in the world.

Rowan, 19, who will compete in the drum majors competition for Johnstone Pipe Band, said: “With such a busy summer schedule travelling almost every week, there’s something extra special about performing in front of a home crowd.

“Knowing that you have lots of friends and family there watching definitely makes me want to give the best performance I can – I definitely feed off the energy from their support.”

Beth, 15, a pupil at Vale of Leven Academy, will also be competing as a drum major in the juvenile grade for Uddingston Pipe Band.

She said: “The Scottish Championships is one of the favourites among the bands who compete on the circuit because the setting at Levengrove Park is so picturesque, but it’s especially important to me.

“I’m very excited to perform in front of a home crowd and I’ll be doing my best to make them proud.”

