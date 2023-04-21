Scottish Chamber Orchestra marks 50th birthday

THE Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) will unveil details of its 2023-24 season today as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Guests joining the orchestra during the year ahead include Thomas Adès, Nicola Benedetti, Colin Currie, Karen Cargill, Richard Egarr, Andrew Manze, and Roderick Williams.

New music due to be performed during the season includes the world premiere of Sir James MacMillan’s choral work Composed in August, the UK premiere of Anna Clyne’s violin concerto Time and Tides, and three new works by SCO associate composer Jay Capperauld.

News of this season’s programme comes as Maxim Emelyanychev extends his contract as the orchestra’s principal conductor for a further five years.

“I’m delighted to be extending my commitment to this wonderful group of musicians with whom I have shared such incredible musical experiences since our partnership began,” he said.

“I also love the welcome we receive from Scottish audiences, and I’m proud to join the SCO when we take our music further afield too.

“I’m very excited about the season ahead which celebrates the orchestra’s 50th anniversary by showing what we do best – creating life-changing musical experiences for our audiences.”

The orchestra made its debut at Glasgow’s City Halls on 27 January 1974.

