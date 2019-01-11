Scotland’s music school to hold free annual concert

Pupils from St Mary’s Music School are set perform at their annual Rush Hour Chamber Music Concert.

Taking place next Tuesday, 15 January, the concert will start at 6pm in St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, George Street, Edinburgh. Entry to the concert is completely free, no tickets are required and all are welcome to attend.

This very popular annual event provides the young students of Scotland’s national music school with the perfect opportunity to show off their musical talents to the wider community within Scotland’s capital.

Eighteen pupils will take part in the concert which features pieces by five composers, including Mozart and Finzi.

St Mary’s Music School is Scotland’s only independent specialist music school, offering a world class standard of music and academic education to musically gifted children aged 9-19 years in an inspiring, inclusive and supportive environment. It is also the Choir School of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral.

It is co-educational, non-denominational and attracts day and boarding pupils from across Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally.

Dr Kenneth Taylor, head teacher at St Mary’s Music School, said: ‘For a number of years now, The Rush Hour Concert has allowed us to welcome a wider audience of music enthusiasts to hear the talented pupils from St Mary’s Music School play a varied and exciting programme of chamber music.

‘The continued support for our young musicians is greatly appreciated and we look forward to welcoming both old and new faces along to be a part of this evening.’

St Mary’s Music School is part of the Perfect Harmony campaign which calls upon everyone in Scotland who cares about the nation’s cultural and educational future to support the move of Scotland’s national music school to the Old Royal High on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.

Further information can be found HERE.

Entry to the school is by audition and assessment, based on musical ability and potential, regardless of personal financial circumstances.

The school has day and boarding pupils from across Scotland and beyond.