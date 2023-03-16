DUNDEE’S link with Frankenstein will be explored during next month’s Science Fiction Experience rock concert.

David Darling, the science writer who is producing the gig, has penned a track inspired by the book, which Mary Shelley wrote after living in Dundee from 1812 to 1814.

The show coincides with the 200th anniversary of the second English edition of the iconic novel, which first in the UK to list Shelley as its author.

Darling said: “With The Science Fiction Experience making its debut in Dundee, we were keen to give a nod to one of the city’s strongest and most compelling historical connections.

“After re-reading the novel to refresh my imagination, I built the song around it, creating a powerful, menacing, almost intimidating song that would create a heavy, unsettling atmosphere, leaving the audience on edge, just like the book.

“It’s a doom-laden track with some serious shredding in the intro, which then leads into the story through the lyrics.

“We always wanted to immerse the audience and wider city in an experience, not just host a concert, and to really celebrate the interface between music, science and literature.

“Frankenstein allows us to do that and to reignite this captivating local connection in the process.”

Daniel Cook – a reader in English literature and associate dean at the University of Dundee, and chair of The Mary Shelley Heritage Trust (Dundee) – added: “Frankenstein is arguably the novel [with the biggest impact] ever written.

“Think of the many movie and theatre adaptations, comics and cartoons, and even cereals, candies and fancy dress costumes, let alone the fact it has become a reference point for scientists, politicians and countless others.

“The Science Fiction Experience brings this rich material back to life through heavy metal – a perfect blend, when we consider the hauntingly beautiful nature of the creation scene.

“This new collaboration also brings Frankenstein home to Dundee and the surrounding areas that inspired a young Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin (later Shelley).”

The Science Fiction Experience takes place at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 April.

