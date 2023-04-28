Runrig marks 50th birthday with Inverness Castle news

ROCK band Runrig is marking its 50th anniversary today with news that it will feature in the first exhibition at Inverness Castle.

The former court is being turned into a tourist attraction, which is due to open in 2025.

The opening exhibition in the castle’s North Tower will feature “the music and stories of Runrig, recognising the band’s impact on the area’s cultural scene over the past half century”.

“When we started playing together as Runrig in Skye all these years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined that we’d reach this 50-year milestone,” said Calum Macdonald, one of the band’s founders.

“It’s exciting to be involved with the Inverness Castle Experience, and the new exhibition will mean people who enjoy our music will have a way to come together to share their own memories of their connection with the band over the years.”

The South Tower will feature an exhibition created by Mather & Co, the company behind the Gretna Green Experience and the R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.

More artist’s impressions of how the exhibition will look were released yesterday.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss author Alexander McCall Smith’s column in the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.