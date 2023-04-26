Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo unveils ‘stories’ theme

THE theme for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will be “stories”.

This summer’s show will feature more than 800 performers, including guest stars from Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States.

The show will be staged at Edinburgh Castle on 4-26 August and will include the tattoo debut of The United States Air Force Band.

Michael Braithwaite, the creative director at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “’Stories’ builds on our ‘Voices’ show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms.

“Most of all, ‘Stories’ is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

“’Stories’ is the next chapter in the modern era of the tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the show is known for and loved.

“It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more.

“At its heart, ‘Stories’ celebrates the journey of individuals from many diverse backgrounds, and unity through common experiences.”

Buster Howes, the chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, added: “We grow up with fairy tales and folklore, with Winnie the Pooh and The Gruffalo, and progress to Wuthering Heights and Moby Dick.

“We are, as children, inspired by accounts of resilience, adventure and heroism; universal themes reinterpreted the world over.

“Edinburgh Castle is surely a perfect backdrop for all such narratives – come and see for yourselves.

“And nightly, in August, once you are all sitting comfortably, we’ll begin!”

