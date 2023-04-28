Royal Conservatoire of Scotland hosts ‘Plug’ festival

THE “Plug” new music festival returns to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) next month.

More than 300 pieces of music have received their premieres at the festival during the past 17 years.

This year’s festival runs on 8-12 May in Glasgow.

Highlights at this year’s Plug festival include nine accordionists being accompanied by a guitar, cello, and violins for a lunchtime concert.

The accordionists will include RCS student Ryan Corbett – the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist and winner of the 2021 Royal Over-Seas League annual music competition – and lecturer Djordje Gajic.

Oliver Searle, head of composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “Plug is a showcase and springboard for some of the most creative and exciting emerging composers based in Scotland.

“The festival is where audiences can listen to brilliant new works, unveiled at Plug for the first time, performed by a fantastic line-up of musicians from across RCS and guest artists.

“Fans of contemporary music won’t want to miss it – it’s a chance to champion music that defies labels and crosses boundaries by composers with very bright futures.”

