RBS hands over land for Dunard Centre

EDINBURGH’S first purpose-built concert hall for more than 100 years came a step closer today after Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) handed over land to build the Dunard Centre.

The venue, which received planning permission in November 2021, will sit behind Dundas House in the New Town.

Impact Scotland, the charity that’s building the concert hall using mostly philanthropic donations, said the site will “complete James Craig’s plans for Edinburgh’s iconic New Town”.

Construction work is due to begin later this year.

Alison Rose, chief executive of RBS-owner NatWest Group, said: “Edinburgh is a global capital and world stage for international arts, culture, and music.

“The Dunard Centre will provide further space to continue that tradition and offer further opportunity for more musicians and artists to develop and create.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved with close collaboration across the city’s public and private sectors.”

Gavin Reid, co-chair of Impact Scotland and chief executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, added: “Together, we are building a bold and brilliant venue [that] is an expression of faith in our city, our country, and our future.

“The Dunard Centre will be a place where musicians and audiences come together to create and share extraordinary experiences.

“Through this final design stage, we are enjoying the challenge of ensuring excellence in every surface, corridor, seat, and handrail.

“Every detail of the building will be finely tuned to make sure that concert going is an inspirational and exhilarating experience.”

