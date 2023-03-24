Pop-up opera goes on summer tour

SCOTTISH OPERA is going back out on tour this summer, taking its pop-up opera around Scotland.

The tour begins on 27 May at the Dumfries &Galloway Arts Festival, with 30-minute opera samples.

Pop-up opera shows will also be staged in Linlithgow, South Lanarkshire, Glasgow, the Isle of Lewis, Strathpeffer, Dornoch, Dundee, and Aberdeenshire.

The singers will also visit primary schools to perform Puffy MacPuffer and the Crabbit Canals.

Jane Davidson, Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education, said: “This year, the ‘Pop-up Opera company’ [is] coming off [its] trailer and back inside schools and community halls across the country, with a blend of weekday visits to primary schools and week-end performances in public venues.

“Travel is still very much at the heart of our programme, introducing primary pupils to the adventures of a very small boat with a very big heart as Puffy MacPuffer sets sail on the Scottish canal network from Inverness to Crinan and from Grangemouth to Glasgow.

“For older audiences, it’s time travel, as we journey back to the last decades of the 19th century with two contrasting love stories.

“Will it be the doomed love affair of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin or perhaps a glass of Champagne with the original Batman— better known as Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II?

“The magic of time travel makes it possible to catch both in one afternoon.’

