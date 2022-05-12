Petroc Trelawny listeners go from Black Isle to Mull

PRESENTER Petroc Trelawny will take his BBC Radio 3 breakfast show listeners on an auditory journey next month from the Black Isle to Mull.

The programme’s coast-to-cast journey begins on Monday 6 June in Cromarty before heading down the Great Glen to finish at Fionnphort on Friday 10 June.

Along the way, Trelawny will play tunes by Scottish musicians, as well as speaking to historians, naturalists, poets, and other writers.

Sounds from nature – including birds singing, wind in the trees, and fast-flowing water – will also be broadcast live during what the show is calling “slow radio moments”.

Previous Radio 3 road trips have followed the rivers Ure and Ouse to the Humber in Yorkshire, and the River Severn from Wales into England and back.

The programme has also come live from forests in County Down, Hampshire, and Snowdonia.

Trelawny said: “Through music, sounds, and speech, we plan to create a rich and colourful portrait of each of the locations we visit.

“This part of Scotland has inspired generations of composers, whose music we will hear, alongside live, open-air performance by some of the country’s most exciting musicians, their performances often accompanied by a chorus of birds, or the sounds of farm animals.

“Sometime there will be word pictures to paint, sometimes water or wind will be the only sound we hear, captured by our microphones.

“I’m looking forward to packing the midge spray and clothes for wet weather or sunshine and heading to the Highlands.”

