Online gigs from stunning locations

SOME of Scotland’s best-known locations will form the backdrop for a series of performances on the new “Music Is The Answer” Youtube channel.

The Forth Bridge, the Glenfinnan Viaduct and McCaig’s Tower at Oban are just some of the sites that will play host to artists including Be Charlotte, Luke La Volpe, and Oakzy B v Ransom FA.

The online performances begin tomorrow with a broadcast from Kinross House by La La, the alter-ego of Glasgow DJ Lauren Andrew.

HYYTS playing from the Forth bridges will be streamed on 23 July, with Ransom FA vs Oakzy B from McCaig’s Tower on 30 July and Be Charlotte from Dunottar Castle on 6 August.

The performances have been put together by Fly, which runs club nights in Edinburgh’s Old Town, as well as open air festival in Princes Street Gardens and at Hopetoun House.

Fly teamed up with film production company Ground Level Up and audio supplier FELive for the series.

Organiser Fergus Myer said: “With Covid-19 causing such a huge blow to all in the music industry, it’s been an incredibly difficult time, not just for venues and promoters but artists as well.

“There are so many artists out there who will lose momentum with their live shows, release streaming numbers or perhaps won’t manage to get going at all.

“Music Is The Answer will help us to push the boundaries beyond discovering, supporting and championing talent – something we at Fly always strive towards.”

He added: “The visual element will create an experience and allow a global audience, with a range of interests, to really connect with the artists and breathtaking locations, at a time travel and live shows are not permitted as well as when we return to normality.

“Music has the ability to change your mood and with everyone’s mental health suffering throughout lockdown, we believe that lifting people’s spirits through music can help.”

