Music news round-up: folk, funk, and more

Peter Ranscombe orchestrates a round-up of Scottish music news.

THE Willow Trio is fusing “classical and Gaelic culture” in its debut album, The Swan of Salen.

Released on 17 February, the record will combine Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake with a parallel Gaelic legend, Eala Shàilein.

The album provides the backdrop to a cultural project that brings together The Willow Trio and production company Ballet Folk, which will tour Scotland.

Accordionist Ryan Corbett, one of BBC Radio 3’s “New Generation Artists for 2022-24”, will play at The Cumnock Tryst on 18 February.

“In this special appearance at Cumnock Tryst, Ryan will be bringing a rich array of music to Trinity Church, featuring a programme that promises his distinctive takes on works from Bach, Feld, Bronner, and many more,” said the organisers.

The Cumnock Tryst was founded by its artistic director, Sir James MacMillan, with violinist Nicola Benedetti serving as its patron.

Where From Here, the second album from award-winning traditional trio Assynt, is due to be released on 24 February.

The album combines the band’s own music with a fresh take on traditional tunes.

The record features Assynt members Graham Mackenzie on fiddle, David Shedden on pipes and whistles, and Innes White on acoustic guitar, with guest star Charlie Stewart playing the double bass.

And finally, Art Terry & The Black Bohemians are returning to Scotland this month for a series of performances.

Led by its Los Angeles-based frontman, the group will perform at Glasgow’s Stereo on 16 February, Edinburgh’s Summerhall on 17 February, and Stirling’s Tolbooth on 18 February.

The group fuses “gospel transcendence with punk playfulness and skilfully orchestrated funk”.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss author Alexander McCall Smith’s column in the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.