Music club to welcome Consone String Quartet

Milngavie Music Club’s next concert features an extremely talented, up-and-coming young ensemble that specialises in playing the music of the 18th and 19th centuries as it would have sounded at the time.

The prize-winning Consone String Quartet play on period instruments and their concert at Cairns Church, Milngavie, near Glasgow, on 5 April, which focuses on music by Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Also in the programme but less well-known are two delightful pieces by Boccherini who produced a huge amount of music including nearly 100 string quartets.

The Consone Quartet’s members come from Lithuania, Bulgaria and the UK. They first got together as students at London’s Royal College of Music and they are rapidly gaining international recognition performing in France, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Italy and Switzerland. In spring 2018 they toured in South America performing across Bolivia and Peru.

The concert starts at 7.30 and tickets are available from The Iron Chef in Milngavie and at the door on the night (£13; students £5; school pupils free).

Ticket enquiries: 0141 942 3102