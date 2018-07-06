Inverness to host European Pipe Band Championships

The European Pipe Band Championships will take place in Inverness for the next three years, it has been announced.

Piping Inverness will bring together hundreds of pipers, drummers and Highland dancers to Bught Park, with live entertainment, food and drink and craft stalls.

Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) chief executive Ian Embelton: ‘The RSPBA was extremely impressed with Piping Inverness’ bid to host the European Pipe Band Championships over the next three years. It put forward an impressive case for the Championships to remain in the north of Scotland, this time in Inverness.

‘We’re looking forward to working with Piping Inverness to evolve the Championships over the next three years and welcome the very best pipers and drummers from around the world to Inverness.’

The 2018 European Pipe Band Championships took place on Saturday 30 June in Forres.

The championships are expected to bring significant economic benefit to Inverness and the surrounding area over the next three years.

Piping Inverness was selected to host the European Pipe Band Championships by RSPBA, following a competitive tender won by LCC Live Event Services (LCC Live), which will deliver the event.

Les Kidger, director of LCC Live, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing the European Pipe Band Championships to Inverness.

‘Not only will the event bring significant economic benefit to the city, but it will showcase Inverness and the surrounding area to visitors from around the world for one of the most illustrious events in the Scottish calendar.’

More information on ticket sales and entries to the championships will be released in due course.

To stay up to date, visit: Piping Inverness’ Facebook page.