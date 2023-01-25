Harpist Esther Swift unveils Scottish tour

HARP player Esther Swift is preparing to go on a tour of Scotland.

Following her sold-out show at last summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the composer and singer will begin her tour in the capital on 11 March.

She’ll play eight gigs, including at venues in Caithness, North Uist, and Skye.

Her tour will end on Mull on 27 March.

Swift studied at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh, the Royal Northern College of Music, and with harp pioneer Catriona MacKay.

Last year, she was commissioned to write tunes for Celtic Connections and Hidden Door Festival.

Her music has been likened to “Kate Bush, Anna Meredith and Björk”.

In recent commissions, Swift’s work has centred around poetry, composing instrumental settings for work from poets including Carol Ann Duffy, William Butler Yeats, Rachel McCrum, and Edwin Morgan.

Some of the performances in her spring tour are being supported by The Touring Network, a group of venues stretching from Shetland to Campbeltown, which aims to bring musicians to audiences outside Scotland’s big cities.

Scotland on Tour, which distributed £750,000 of public money through a Scottish Government fund, is also supporting some of the gigs.

