Celebrate with Concerts by Candlelight

The 50th anniversary of the Scottish Ensemble’s Concerts by Candlelight series takes place this year.

Candlelight concerts from the Scottish Ensemble provide an alternative to the usual musical offerings of the festive season, with flickering candlelight, atmospheric architecture, and music of illumination and warmth.

Taking place from 3—11 December, they will perform in Cockermouth, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Perth, Dumfries, Edinburgh and Glasgow

A spokesman said: ‘Our much-loved December concerts provide an alternative to the usual musical offerings of the season, filling the beautiful surrounds of churches and cathedrals with evocative music from across centuries and styles.

‘Celebrating our 50th anniversary, this year we offer a jigsaw of significant snapshots and fragments from across Scottish Ensemble’s history, from pieces that have particularly resonated with our audiences, to some of our most significant commissions and musical moments.

‘Between well-known works such as Sibelius’s Rakastava, Tavener’s Tears of the Angels and extracts from Bach’s Goldberg Variations we’ll weave in Scottish traditional sounds, melodies from a golden era, a haunting carol and more.’

The concerts are:

Christ Church, Cockermouth, Tues 3 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

Caird Hall, Dundee, Wed 4 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

St Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, Thu 5 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

Inverness Cathedral, Inverness, Fri 6 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

St John’s Kirk, Perth, Sat 7 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

Crichton Church, Dumfries, Sun 8 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh, Tue 10 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm

Wellington Church, Glasgow, Wed 11 Dec 2019 at 7.30 pm