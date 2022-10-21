‘Forest Floor’ by Fergus McCreadie named as top album

PIANIST Fergus McCreadie won the Scottish album of the year (SAY) title last night for “Forest Floor”.

McCreadie, who was also shortlisted for a Mercury Prize this year, was unable to attend the ceremony at The Albert Halls in Stirling.

The award was collected on his behalf by Seonaid Aitken.

It was third time lucky for McCreadie, 25, who made the longlist for the SAY award last year and was shortlisted as part of his eponymous trio in 2019.

McCreadie said : “I’m really proud of how the trio comes across on the record and it’s such a privilege for us to have that recognised by the SAY award panel.

“I’m also so excited by what this can do for Scottish jazz – we’re the first jazz act to win the prize and I really hope we won’t be the last.

“Scottish jazz is full of incredible musicians and bands that I respect so much, and I really hope this will be only one step of an incredible journey for a scene [that] truly punches above its weight.”

Cocteau Twins picked up the modern Scottish classic award for “Heaven and Las Vegas”.

Berta Kennedy won the sound of young Scotland award and a funding package worth up to £5,000 to support the creation of her debut album.

