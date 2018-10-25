Fiddle wizards to teach at musical workshops

Two internationally renowned musical performers are coming to Scotland for a weekend series of instructional music workshops for students of all ages.

Hosted by Peebles-based Nomad Beat Community Music School, internationally acclaimed master fiddler Jamie Laval teams up with one of Britain’s preeminent classical violinists Rosemary Warren-Green to teach classes in style, technique, and playing in group ensembles, on 3 and 4 November.

The weekend will culminate with a performance at Eastgate Theatre in which students will take the stage alongside the acclaimed performers.

Jamie Laval is one of the premiere performers of traditional Celtic music on the international circuit, with numerous album awards and movie sound track recordings to his credit. In addition to his appearance in Peebles, his current tour in Scotland will see him performing and teaching in Glasgow, Skye, and Edinburgh at the Scots Fiddle Festival.

Rosemary Warren-Green was an early protégée of Sir Yehudi Menuhin and went on to serve as concertmaster and soloist with numerous top symphony orchestras. She currently serves as principle viola with the London Chamber Orchestra and is the founder of Music Junction, a community outreach program which empowers less advantaged children though learning and performing music together in the inner-city.

Following the two-day series of workshops, which are open to participants of all ages and levels of ability, Laval and Warren-Green take the stage for a performance of virtuosic string wizardry. Showcasing equal measures of fiery Celtic fiddle and virtuoso classical violin, the duo will also invite participants from the workshops to join onstage to perform a prepared selection. The concert takes place at Eastgate Arts Centre on Sunday, 4 November at 7.30pm.

Registration for the workshops can be made by phoning Nomad Beat Community Music School on 01721 722472 or visiting www.NomadBeat.com.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased by phoning Eastgate Arts Centre on 01721 725777 or visiting www.eastgatearts.com.