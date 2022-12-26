Famous farming faces sing ‘Silent Night’

A HOST of famous farming faces have recorded a version of Christmas favourite “Silent Night” to raise spirits this winter.

Organisers from the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) wanted to raise awareness of the potential for loneliness within the Scottish agricultural community.

Recording the carol is part of the RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people in farming to look out for each other this winter.

Well-kent faces who took part in the song included: comedian Jim Smith; The Sheep Game YouTube star Cammy Wilson; The Hoof GP social media sensation Graeme Parker; and BBC Two This Farming Life’s Emma Gray.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “We’ve had incredible support from friends and colleagues in the farming community and our thanks go to everyone who helped us record the song.

“There is no doubt that the standard of the singing varies through the verses but that is part of what makes it so special, and our hope is that it not only raises a smile but also reminds people to look around them to see who could do with some support.

“The winter months are traditionally a tough time for farming folk, with mud and cold to contend with very often working long hours on their own.

“It can be easy to get a bit down and we hope that watching the video will inspire people to reach out to someone they haven’t heard from in a while.

“Just a small gesture could make a massive difference to how someone is feeling.”

She added: “RSABI offers emotional, practical and financial support.

“A free, confidential support service is available 24-7, including over Christmas and New Year.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch by calling freephone 0808 1234 555, emailing helpline@rsabi.org.uk or using the webchat service on our website.”

