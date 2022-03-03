Dunedin Consort mark 25 years in music

Dunedin Consort will mark its 25th birthday with celebratory concerts in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Taking place on 18 and 19 March, this will follow on from its win in the Ensemble Category at this year’s Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.

The ensemble will be joined by a host of Dunedin friends from over the years for a programme of music by Corelli, Handel and Purcell, curated by its new leader Matthew Truscott.

Jo Buckley, chief executive of Dunedin Consort said: ‘Dunedin Consort has become something of a national treasure since it was first created by Ben Parry and Susan Hamilton 25 years ago. It is now celebrated as one of the world’s leading baroque ensembles and much-loved at home here in Scotland.

‘We are hugely excited to be celebrating this special milestone with our audiences in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and look forward to toasting the next 25 years with a joyous programme of Handel, Corelli and Purcell.’

John Butt, music director of Dunedin Consort said: ‘To have survived 25 years must surely count as a success for most arts organisations, but in our case it actually marks a significant point on a continuous trajectory.

‘Thanks to the efforts of such a large number of people since the time of our founding, we have now gone from a small but excellent organisation, to a company that a large roster of internationally brilliant artists. We are lucky to count ourselves as a group with an indispensable profile in Scotland and international recognition.’

Friday 18 March, 7pm Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh (followed by drinks and birthday cake). Tickets: £5 – £25.

Saturday 19 March, 7.30pm, Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, Glasgow. Tickets: £5 – £20.

For more details visit HERE.