Celebrating the music of the late George Michael

A tribute to the late George Michael is coming to Scotland.

Celebrating the vocalist, who had a plethora of hits as a solo performer and with Wham!, ‘George’ honours the music of the musician who died on Christmas Day, 2016.

Performing on 27 April 2019 at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, and on 3 May at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, this huge, electrifying and authentic live concert features Rob Lamberti performing with original members of the George Michael Band and the world renowned National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The theatrical concert experience will take audiences on a journey through George’s hit-laden repertoire, all the way from Wham classics such as ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’ to his beloved solo career chart toppers such as ‘Careless Whisper’ and ‘Faith’. These incredible tracks went on to see George’s career heralded with a number of notable successes, taking home two Grammy Awards, five Brits and six Ivor Novello Awards, including the prestigious ‘Songwriter of the year’ not once but twice.

Familiar face Rob Lamberti is a star in his own right after featuring on the BBC’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ in 2017.

Bearing a voice worthy of performing George’s remarkable catalogue of hits, he has gone on to establish a successful career playing homage to his hero.

Rob will be accompanied on stage by original members of the George Michael band and the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, who will perform thrilling and unique arrangements of Georges illustrious catalogue.

Tickets are available from Flyingmusic.com and Venue Box Offices.