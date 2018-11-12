Bowhill House hosts harpist for Christmas concert

The historic and picturesque Bowhill House in Selkirk will provide the backdrop for an exclusive evening with harpist Margaret Knight.

The House will open its doors for a special evening of classical Christmas music with the first class musician, who has performed all over the world, including the Royal Albert Hall, The Barbican and Edinburgh Castle.

She will bring her classical style to Bowhill for this intimate evening held from 7pm on Thursday 6 December.

Guests can enjoy an evening of classic carols and music played on the harp with which is sure to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Tickets cost £25 and includes a warm glass of mulled wine and sweet mince pies. Call 01750 222 04 or visit www.BorderEvents.com to book tickets.

Helen Currie, house manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: ‘It’s great to host this event as part of our Christmas calendar for the first time this year. It will be a very special addition and a rare opportunity to step inside the House in the winter months.

‘The House is the perfect setting for Margaret’s intimate performance and will be a lovely Christmassy activity to do with family and friends.’

Alongside this exclusive harp concert, Bowhill will also host various Christmas events throughout December including wreath making workshops, a Santa jog and live puppet theatre performance of Grimm’s tale, The Elves and the Shoemaker.

For more information visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk/events.