Aberdeen hits high note for European Pipe Band Championships

FURTHER details were revealed today ahead of this summer’s European Pipe Band Championships in Aberdeen.

More than 100 pipe bands from across Europe and from as far away as Australia will travel to the North-East to participate in one of the largest piping events in the world.

It’s the first time since 1981 that the Granite City has hosted the gathering.

Energy company Balmoral Group was today unveiled as the headline sponsor for the competition, which takes place in Duthie Park on 24 June.

Colin Mulhern, chief executive at the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “We are delighted to be back in Aberdeen for the European Pipe Band Championships after an absence of [more than] 40 years.

“The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association [wishes] to thank Aberdeen [City] Council, Aberdeen Inspired, and Balmoral for their support in the presentation of this feast of piping, drumming, and drum majoring.

“We look forward to the usual professional standards of presentation as in previous years and look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to Aberdeen.”

