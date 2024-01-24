Minecraft recreation of Robert Burns’ farm launches for mobiles

A Minecraft recreation of the farm where Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne has been launched for mobile phones.

A new version of Explore Ellisland! created by students and academics at the University of Glasgow allows many more users to explore the 18th century farm and interact with Burns and his family.

An educational version of the game is also being released for use in schools, just in time for the Bard’s birthday on 25 January.

The game recreates the 1788 farm – which still stands of the banks of the River Nith – in the world’s most popular computer game. Minecraft has nearly 140 million monthly active users around the world.

Players of Explore Ellisland! can hear an exclusive recorded version of Auld Lang Syne by the singer Emily Smith and also listen to the epic poem Tam o Shanter, which was written at Ellisland, the best preserved of all Burns’ homes and the only one he built himself.

Bailey Hodgson, the Minecraft Society’s President and one of its founders, has been playing Minecraft for a decade.

‘These new versions will make the game more accessible to many more people ahead of Burns night. We were delighted with the success of the PC game and have had so many expressions of interest – it even features in some university courses,’ he said.

Dr Peacock, lab director and a lecturer in History, based at the University’s School of Humanities | Sgoil nan Daonnachdan, said: ‘The success of Minecraft Ellisland has led to our being approached about similar projects. We are delighted with the interest in it, and in the opportunities provided to find new collaborative ways of exploring heritage through research-led gaming.’

Joan McAlpine, project director of the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust said: ‘Our visitor numbers increased last year and the publicity surrounding the Minecraft Ellisland game definitely helped.

‘The game is a very rich experience, using Scots language and several of Burns’s poems. It reaches out to a different generation and modernises the understanding of Burns and the time he lived.

‘The mobile and education version of the game will help us reach many more young people.’