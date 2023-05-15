Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge dies aged 51

The owner of artists’ retreat Marchmont House Hugo Burge has died aged 51.

A statement issued by Marchmont House said Hugo died suddenly on Wednesday.

In a tribute his family said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugo Burge who died suddenly at home on Wednesday 10t May.

‘Hugo’s kindness, intelligence, curiosity and belief in a better world made him an inspiration to us all.

‘He was a beloved son and a great friend. We will miss him terribly.’

The family said arrangements for a memorial service would be made in due course.

Hugo became a major supporter of arts and crafts in the area after buying the property near Greenlaw, Scottish Borders, in 2007.

The travel tycoon and entrepreneur was raised in London and involved in a number of other online businesses before moving to Marchmont.

He became a supporter of the region’s arts and crafts movement after restoring the Georgian stately home which was used as a retreat for artists.

Hugo established a number of studios, and encouraged artists to use Marchmont as a work space.

