The robots are set to take over in Edinburgh

Robots are set to invade the National Museums Scotland later this month.

The completion of the transformation of the National Museum of Scotland’s iconic Victorian building in Edinburgh and a diverse and world-class programme of exhibitions means a fascinating world of discovery is ready.

The 2019 programme will feature 500 years of robotics.

Developed by the Science Museum, Robots, running from 18 January to 5 May, will explore 500 years of humanity’s quest to re-imagine ourselves as machines. This major exhibition will feature a unique collection of over 100 robots, from the earliest automata to those from science fiction and modern-day research labs.

Looking at five different time periods, the exhibition will consider the role of humanoid robots in religious belief, the Industrial Revolution, popular culture and visions of the future. Recent developments from robotics research will also be on display, examining why roboticists are building robots that resemble people and interact in human-like ways. Visitors will see some of the latest humanoid robots in action and find out more about what a shared future with robots might be like.

The challenges of re-creating human abilities – such as walking – in mechanical form will be examined, and there will be the opportunity to interact with some of the robots on display.

Robots at the National Museum of Scotland is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.