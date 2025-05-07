Life with Màiri MacMillan: ‘You don’t need to speak Gaelic to enjoy the music’

Traditional Scottish singer Màiri MacMillan on growing up in Uist, the music of her childhood and why you don’t need to speak Gaelic to enjoy the music.

I grew up in South Uist in the Western Isles, but I live on the Southside of Glasgow now. I don’t believe in mainland ghosts, but there could be some in Uist. I’ve heard so many ghost stories – cars, dogs, horses – that I don’t really like being outside on my own at night.

Milton Beach, South Uist is my favourite place in Scotland because it’s close to my family home. There are so many amazing places to visit in Scotland – remote and bustling.

I think I was a good pupil at school, but I’m sure I had ‘moments’ just like everyone else. The best advice I was ever given was never regret anything, instead learn from whatever happens. Hearing but not listening is a pet hate of mine.

I’ve loved music from an early age and have always enjoyed singing. I was brought up with Gaelic and Scottish music playing in the house. On a Friday night Gerry Ford’s Country Corner would be playing and I loved country songs.

The first pop song I remember hearing was Heart of Glass by Blondie, I wish I had written that song myself – iconic singer and song. Writing my own songs and recording them has been my biggest achievement. It was something I had never imagined doing.

The decline of the language in Scotland is not a new thing. It’s been happening for a long time but we are now at a very critical tipping point where Gaelic spoken in communities is at its lowest. Gaelic Medium Education helps but Gaelic needs to be spoken in homes and communities.

BBC drama The Island (the UK’s first ever ‘high-end’ Gaelic drama series) absolutely help promote the language. Any high profile activity or person promoting Gaelic positively is bound to have an impact on how others view the language.

You don’t need to speak Gaelic to enjoy the music. Just let it wash over you and enjoy the sounds.

What do I find relaxing? Walking, meeting up with friends, listening to music (live performance and streamed/CDs etc), gardening (it’s a new thing and great for thinking), reading, and visiting new places.

Màiri MacMillan’s new album Glaschu – Songs to a City is out now. Inspired by the city of Glasgow which she has called home for 30 years, the album comprises nine original songs – uniquely all written in Gaelic.

Read more from the Life With series here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.