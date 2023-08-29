Latest exhibition at Scottish Ornithologists’ Club

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club (SOC) has announced a new exhibition.

Flight Paths, linocuts and sculptures inspired by wildlife, will be held at Waterston House in Aberlady from 27 September – 12 November.

The joint exhibition presents linocuts by Babs Pease and John Hatton alongside sculptures by Helen Denerley.

All three artists take their inspiration from nature and wildlife.

They find that the very constraints imposed by their chosen medium helps them to better translate their observations in the field.

Babs, who lives in Clackmannanshire, said: ‘Most of my artistic input comes from long rambling observational walks in the surrounding countryside’.

Similarly, John Hatton’s life-long interest in nature is sustained by his environment in rural Lancashire.

‘Using linocut as a medium, forces me to concentrate on essential shapes, rather than detail, creating images that are bold whilst retaining the truth of my chosen subject,’ he said.

Bold shapes are also the key ingredients in Helen Denerley’s scrap metal sculptures.

The shapes she creates are derived from recycled objects that are often still identifiable, but also from the spaces that are left between them, these negative spaces adding grace and life to her sculptures.

Open Wednesday to Sunday (10am to 4pm), free entry.

For more information visit – https://www.the-soc.org.uk/support-us/events/events/flight-paths

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.