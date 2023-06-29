King and Queen to visit Great Tapestry of Scotland

The King and Queen are to visit Galashiels to see the Great Tapestry of Scotland, one of the largest community arts projects in the world.

The visit to the Scottish Borders will take place on 6 July, and will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Tapestry’s unveiling.

The artwork details people’s story of Scotland from millions of years BC to present day and includes key moments in royal history such as the stories of King Macbeth, St Margaret of Scotland, Mary Queen of Scots, Queen Victoria and her particular love of Scotland, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation.

‘It is the greatest honour to be welcoming The King and Queen to The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels,’ said Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, centre director.

‘I look forward to introducing them to some of the individuals who were instrumental in creating the Tapestry and one of the nation’s top-rated visitor experiences right here in Galashiels.

‘This marks a significant moment in the Tapestry’s extraordinary success story and, as the home of the people’s story of Scotland, we wanted to commemorate this by revealing a new tapestry panel dedicated to our recently crowned King and Queen.

‘This will build on the Tapestry’s intricately detailed panels already dedicated to telling Scotland’s royal history.’

In celebration of the Royal visit, the visitor centre will be open to the public for free from 1pm to 5pm to give people the chance to see a specially designed new Tapestry panel commemorating the historic occasion.

For more information, including opening times and ticket prices, visit www.greattapestryofscotland.com

