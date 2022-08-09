SEPTEMBER’S issue of Scottish Field magazine is available now, both in shops and online.

This year’s Autunn Breaks special feature takes VisitScotland’s “Year of Stories” as its inspiration, with 50 pages exploring our nation’s most evocative myths and legends.

Scottish Field‘s writers share stories from our country’s folklore and fairytales, providing plenty of ideas for places to visit during the season ahead.

From Shetland to the Border and everywhere in between, Autumn Breaks celebrates the tales that make Scotland special.

Away from our annual special feature, novelist Alistair MacLean’s niece, Shona, shares the story of her uncle’s early years in the Highlands.

Columnist Guy Grieve explains why he felt uplifted and inspired after hosting a talk at this year’s Scottish Game Fair.

In our monthly food feature, family team Rachel, Andrew, and Chris Rowley share the stories and recipes that have made Ballintaggart in Perth famous.

Plus, once you’ve read the recipes, check out the final Wine to Dine column from drinks writer Peter Ranscombe with the full reviews of the bottles to match, ahead of incoming expert James Robertson taking over the column next month.

Find out if it was worth a two-decade wait for The Mystery Diner to visit The Whitehouse in Lochaline.

Plus, you can keep up-to-date with what’s going on throughout Scotland in between issues of the magazine by visiting Scottish Field’s news pages.