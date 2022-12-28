Highland women celebrated in podcast

THE stories of Highland women are being celebrated in a new series of podcasts.

The programmes were commissioned by Museums & Heritage Highlands and XpoNorth Digital, which supports creative businesses.

The series, which is hosted by Pauline Moore, uses archive material to tell the stories of women from the Highlands.

Jewel thief Mary Marjory MacDonald, artist Margaret Swanson, and Orkney-born Beatrice Garvie, one of the UK’s first female general practitioners all star in the series.

Nicola Henderson, heritage specialist at XpoNorth Digital, said: “Over a year ago now, Nick Lindsay from Clyne Heritage Society approached Museums & Heritage Highland with the story of Caroline Ross, a powerful story of a brave young woman, a story that had been lost to time that he believed the world needed to hear.

“This idea then came to XpoNorth and, with support from the team, went on a journey to discover the many amazing stories of remarkable women from across the Highlands.

“I am delighted that we can finally tell these stories to the world and hope that these pilot episodes lead to people wanting to know more not just about these women, but about the many more amazing women from Highland history whose stories have been hidden for far too long.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss crime fiction author Craig Robertson’s credo in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.