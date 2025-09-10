Here’s 5 Must-See Events at the Royal National Mòd in Lochaber

The Royal National Mòd returns to the Highlands this October, bringing nine days of extraordinary celebration to Fort William.

As the world’s largest celebration of Gaelic language, music and culture, this 133-year-old festival promises an unforgettable experience for visitors and locals alike.

With over 200 competition categories, street performances, concerts, and cultural exhibitions spread across the week, it can be tricky to know where to start.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter of Gaelic culture or discovering it for the first time, these five stand-out events will give you the perfect taste of what makes the Mòd so special.

Spectacular Torchlight Procession

Friday 10 October, Cameron Square, 6:45pm

Nothing captures the magic and community spirit of the Mòd quite like the opening torchlight procession. This atmospheric event sees hundreds of participants carrying flaming torches through the streets of Fort William, creating a breathtaking spectacle as they wind their way through the town that perfectly sets the tone for the week ahead. Witness the symbolic enduring strength of this indigenous language first-hand, this free to watch event provides the perfect opportunity to get into the event’s spirit before diving into the week’s festivities.

Opening Concert with Dàimh

7:30pm, Friday 10 October, Nevis Centre

Fort William’s Nevis Centre will transform into a beating heart of Gaelic music for the Mòd Opening Concert. This year’s headline act, Dàimh (pronounced ‘dive’), exemplifies everything that makes contemporary Gaelic music so compelling. With over 20 years under their belts, this powerhouse band creates an electrifying musical interplay that has captivated audiences worldwide.

What makes this concert particularly special is the supporting act, Ceilear – a collective of young musicians from Skye who represent the future of Gaelic music. These talented performers emerged from the Fèisean movement and Gaelic medium education system, proving that the tradition continues to evolve and attract new generations.

Street Cèilidh

1pm, Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 October, Cameron Square

Few experiences capture the pure joy and accessibility of Gaelic culture like a street cèilidh. This outdoor celebration at Cameron Square will bring music directly to the heart of Fort William, where the Robert Nairn Dance Band and Màrtainn Skene Dance Band will lead afternoons of spontaneous dancing, toe-tapping tunes, and that unmistakable Highland craic. The events are open to anyone who wants to give it a try and experience authentic Highland culture.

Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl

7.30pm, Saturday 11 October, Nevis Centre

This showcase of Lochaber talent demonstrates the incredible depth and breadth of the region’s musical heritage, passion and skill. The evening brings together local pipe bands, the renowned Lochaber Gaelic Choir, youth choirs, and Ardnamurchan High School’s traditional group Sealladh, all supported by a house band of top Lochaber musicians including Ewen Henderson, Rachel Walker and Angus Nicolson.

What sets this concert apart is its celebration of grassroots talent. You’ll witness the Jane Douglas School of Dance perform traditional Highland steps, while the Fèis Lochabair Cèilidh Trail showcases how traditional music education continues to thrive in the region.

Remembered in Exile: A Transatlantic Musical Journey

8pm, Tuesday 14 October, Highland Cinema

This special concert featuring Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts is a musical exploration of how Scottish Gaelic songs travelled across the Atlantic and took root in Nova Scotia. Working with Canadian bassist Pete Johnston, the pair have created an album based on the work of folklorist Helen Creighton, who documented these musical treasures between 1899 and 1989.

The performance represents the global reach of Gaelic culture, with songs and ballads that carry stories of exile, hope, and cultural preservation that resonate just as powerfully today. For anyone interested in the Scottish diaspora or the evolution of traditional music, this concert provides a fascinating glimpse into how cultural identity survives and thrives across continents and generations.

The Royal National Mòd runs from 10 – 18 October 2025 in Fort William.

