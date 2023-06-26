Green light for new craft distillery and visitor centre at Jupiter Artland

Planning permission for a new craft distillery and visitor centre at sculpture park and art gallery Jupiter Artland has been approved.

Organic Architects, who specialise in distillery projects, have designed the new building which contains a gallery, visitor centre with a cafe, and craft distillery.

The new addition to the 100 acre sculpture park, located in west Edinburgh, will help to secure the sculpture park’s long-term sustainable future.

Construction is expected to start later this year, with an anticipated completion date in 2025.

The developments, including the micro distillery, will allow Jupiter Artland to be open year round for the first time.

‘This is the next exciting step in the continuing of Jupiter Artland Foundation’s work to reach every child in Scotland and create a sustainable future for Jupiter in Scotland,’ said Nicky Wilson, director of Jupiter Artland.

Gareth Roberts, Founder and Director at Organic Architects, added: ‘The new gallery will provide a haven for hosting world-class art and artists, with the buildings’ exteriors harmoniously echoing the park’s green surroundings.

‘Its interior spaces will provide more room for captivating art, with new pieces from world-famous artists, designed for areas within the building from early in the process.

‘Projects like this are most important to us, we thrive on building a sustainable future for organisations like Jupiter Artland, allowing it to broaden its mission to engage with every schoolchild in Scotland.’

