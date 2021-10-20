The Glencairn Glass invites crime writers to enter short story comp

Are you an author with a murderous imagination, a crime that needs capturing or a deadly deed to document?

Well here’s your chance … The Glencairn Glass – the world’s favourite whisky glass – and sponsor of the McIlvanney and Bloody Scotland Debut crime-writing prizes, is looking for crime short stories, launching the competition with Scottish Field.

All story entries must be no more than 2000 words long and based on the theme ‘A Crystal-Clear Crime.’

There are three cash prizes to be won. The first prize winner will receive £1000, and two runners up will each receive £250. All three winners will also receive a set of six bespoke engraved Glencairn Glasses and the overall winning entry will be published by Scottish Field as well as on the Glencairn Glass website.

The short story entries will be judged by Deborah Masson, 2020 winner of the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year with her book ‘Hold Your Tongue’ and Peter Ranscombe, Scottish Field’s drinks columnist and author of the historical thriller ‘Hare’, as well as Glencairn’s marketing director Gordon Brown, who has written eight crime novels with his latest, ‘Thirty-One Bones’, written under the pseudonym Morgan Cry. Gordon is also one of the founding directors of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival.

All short story entries must be uploaded at www.whiskyglass.com/crime-short-story-competition and the closing date is by midnight on the Friday 31st December 2021. The winners will be announced in March 2022.

For further details about competition rules and regulations please visit www.whiskyglass.com

Wishing all entrants the best of luck and happy crime writing!