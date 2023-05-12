First edition James Robertson novel up for grabs at charity book sale

Scotland’s largest charity book sale opens this weekend – with highlights including a first edition of James Robertson’s Booker Prize listed novel.

The sale, which has been going for 51 years and is the oldest in the country, will open in Edinburgh on 13 May and feature thousands of books from every genre.

Since its modest beginnings in 1973, the sale has raised millions of pounds for Christian Aid, in support of its vital work around the world.

Among the highlights this year are signed first editions donated by Scottish author and sale patron James Robertson.

A signed first edition of The Testament of Gideon Mack, which was long listed for the Booker Prize in 2006, will be on sale, as well as a signed first edition of the News of the Dead.

An uncorrected proof of The Land Lay Still will also be available.

But the oldest item at the sale will be a set of nails which date back to the first century.

The collection of five large nails were excavated from a Roman legionary fort at Inchtuthil, Perthshire, in 1960.

The fort was established in AD82 or 83, which makes the nails almost 2,000 years old.

Ried Zulager, who heads the sale’s team of specialists, said: ‘It’s certainly the oldest item ever offered at the sale, and indeed, the oldest item I have ever handled.’

The Perthshire fort dig yielded seven tons of nails for use in building forts for the Roman campaigns against the Caledonians.

While many went to museums around the country, some, including the set offered at the sale, were made into sets of five and sold, originally for 25 shillings.

The Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, the minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church said: ‘It is a great joy that the long-established sale of books and many other items, organised by St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, raising money for Christian Aid, is taking place again this year, from 13th – 19th May.’

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: ‘We’re delighted to see St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church transformed once again into Scotland’s biggest charity book sale.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those working behind the scenes to make this 51 st sale possible, and wish them a successful and busy event.

‘This Christian Aid Week we’re standing in solidarity with our global neighbours in Malawi and the pigeon pea farmers who lost crops during Cyclone Freddy.

‘By supporting the book sale on George Street, people will be helping to raise money towards our work in Malawi and around the world as we support communities living on the frontline of the climate crisis.’

