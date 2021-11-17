£1000 crime writing competition in our podcast

The 28th Scottish Field podcast is just murder to listen to…

This week, we tell you about a fantastic crime writing competition which you could enter – and win £1000 with Glencairn Crystal.

For the past two years, the world’s favourite whisky glass – The Glencairn Glass – has featured as headline sponsor of the prestigious McIlvanney and Bloody Scotland Debut crime-writing prizes, celebrating the finest in Scottish crime writing talent.

The Glencairn Glass is building on this creative collaboration by launching its very own crime short story competition, in partnership with Scottish Field.

The Glencairn Glass is looking to celebrate up-and-coming literary talent through this exclusive competition, which is open for entries until December 31, inviting all budding crime writers to build their stories around the theme: ‘A Crystal-Clear Crime’ in no more than 2000 words.

The judging panel for the inaugural competition will comprise Deborah Masson, 2020 winner of the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year with her book ‘Hold Your Tongue’, Peter Ranscombe, Scottish Field’s drinks columnist and author of the historical thriller ‘Hare’, as well as Glencairn’s marketing director Gordon Brown, who has written eight crime novels with his latest, ‘Thirty-One Bones’, written under the pseudonym Morgan Cry. Gordon is also one of the founding directors of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival.

Gordon joins our podcast this week, which you can listen to HERE.

Three prizes will be available for the winning trio of authors: the first prize winner will receive £1000, whilst the two runners up will each receive £250. All three winners will also receive a set of six bespoke engraved Glencairn Glasses to enjoy their favourite dram with. The overall winning entry will be published by Scottish Field in spring 2022 as well as on The Glencairn Glass website.

All short story entries must be uploaded at www.whiskyglass.com/crime-short-story-

competition with the competition closing at midnight on the Friday December 31 2021.

Our current issue also features Scotland’s national drink, as chief sub editor Rosie Morton and web editor Kenny Smith discuss the Scottish Field whisky challenge.

The current issue of Scottish Field is still available, priced £4.75. To find out more about how to subscribe, just visit www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions