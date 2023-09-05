Finalists for the McIlvanney Prize revealed

Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival has revealed the finalists for the McIlvanney Prize 2023.

Judges for the McIlvanney Prize 2023 – BBC Scotland presenter, Bryan Burnett, former editor of The Sunday Times Scotland, Jason Allardyce and Category Manager for Waterstones, Angie Crawford – are unanimous in their praise for all four books:

Callum McSorley – Squeaky Clean (Pushkin)

‘A wonderfully rich and funny new voice in Scottish crime. McSorley has created characters you invest in and plot that keeps you hooked right from the start.’

Denise Mina – The Second Murderer (Vintage)

‘Seriously stylish and oozing with attitude, this Philip Marlowe mystery is an exquisite read.’

Robbie Morrison – Cast A Cold Eye (Macmillan)

‘A story inhabited by brilliantly drawn characters. Not just a crime novel but a vivid and immersive account of life in Glasgow in the 1930s.’

Craig Russell – The Devil’s Playground (Little,Brown)

‘Mesmerising from the start. Devilishly dark and dripping with menace. A breathtaking masterclass in twisty crime writing.’

The list features two previous winners, Craig Russell and Denise Mina, a previous winner of the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize, Robbie Morrison, and debut author Callum McSorley.

The finalists, along with the authors shortlisted for the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize, will lead a torchlit procession from Stirling Castle to the Albert Halls on Friday 15 September where the winners of both prizes will be revealed and interviewed on stage by BBC Radio Scotland’s Janice Forsyth.

