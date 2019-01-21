Time’s running out if you want to work on Outlander

Time’s running out for people who want to work in the TV industry on hit show Outlander.

Cumbernauld-based Sony Pictures Television last year opened its Outlander Trainee Programme to support Season 5 when production gets underway at Wardpark Studios in the new year.

Those wanting to work on locations have until 10am on Monday 11 February to apply, while those interested in working in props, greens, hair and make up, set decoration painting, script supervising, assistant directing, special effets and on cameras, have until Monday 25 February.

Supported by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland, the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund, and match funded by Sony Pictures Television, the programme fosters practical production skills and provides the professional experience required to enable the next generation of screen talent to enter and progress careers within the industry.

Outlander stars Scots actor Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser – click HERE to read our exclusive interview with him.

Working alongside highly experienced crew members on location and in Wardpark Studios, for the next five to eight months, trainees will develop skills in a variety of creative and technical roles including costume, production, production design, locations, props, rigging, carpentry, set dec painter, assistant director and camera.

Outlander producer Guy Tannahill said: ‘Outlander has run four successful training programmes since it began in 2013, training over 90 people. Many of the alumni have gone on to take on important roles on both Outlander and in the wider industry and we look to continue to build on this for Season 5.

‘It is an excellent scheme, not just for the trainees, who will get to work alongside first-class talent, but also for the wider Scottish industry which will reap the benefits of the training through the increased talent base we are helping to build and nurture.’

Kirsty McCabe, a trainee from Season 4, said that the opportunity was ‘excellent.’

She explained: ‘When I spotted the production design traineeship I knew it was the right opportunity to take what I knew and move forwards into TV and film.

‘The traineeship has been excellent, I’ve been supported in learning about the industry and pushed forwards with my skills. It’s a great start to a new chapter of my freelance life and I’m really excited to see where it leads me.’

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: ‘The Outlander Trainee Programme is an excellent opportunity for young people to enter and progress careers within Scotland’s thriving film industry, while working alongside highly experienced professionals and developing the creative and technical skills required to shape the next generation of screen talent.

‘Outlander is one of the most popular and successful productions to be made in Scotland, cementing our nation’s reputation as a sought-after location for major productions and showcasing Scotland’s talent to audiences near and far. The Scottish Government will continue to champion Scotland as a base for international film and TV productions.’

Scott Donaldson, head of screen education and interim director of screen at Screen Scotland, added: ‘Outlander provides exceptional opportunities for significant numbers of training positions in specialist skills across key departments. We are delighted to be able to support this unique programme once again, and we look forward to seeing the trainees’ careers develop in future.’

Kaye Elliott, director of High-end TV, ScreenSkills, said: ‘We are delighted to continue to support the Outlander scheme through our Trainee Finder programme, which brings new entrants into the TV industry in Scotland and is increasing the skills and talent base for Scottish productions using contributions from the industry.’

Full details and application links can be found HERE.