Stanley Tucci praises St Andrews film festival

ACTOR Stanley Tucci presented his directorial debut at the Sands international film festival in St Andrews.

The American star showed Big Night, which he directed in 1996.

“I’m excited that people still like the film, and it holds up – because films, sometimes, they don’t,” he said.

“I’m excited to hear what their reactions are because I made it before most of these people were born.”

Tucci was invited to attend the festival by Joe Russo, one of the directors of the Avengers comic book film franchise and a supporter of Sands.

“I’ve never really been to Scotland before; I’ve only been to Edinburgh for about a day and a night,” explained Tucci.

“But Joe was telling me about the festival and it just sounds fantastic.

“And the fact that it’s in an academic environment, that’s really important.”

Russo added: “St Andrews is a town very close to my heart, and I’m proud to be a part of something that gives back to this incredibly welcoming community.”

Festival director Ania Trzebiatowska said: “I am so pleased that we’ve found such a diverse range of excellent films to show and of the calibre of the very special guests we are bringing to St Andrews.

“I’m extremely excited that we’re all here making meaningful connections.”

