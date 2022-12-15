Second TV series for Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

VISITORS and staff from Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn in Fife will be starring on the gogglebox again next month.

A second series of Life on the Bay will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel on 8 January.

The eight-part series, which was made by Red Sky Productions, will also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Pettycur Bay is one of Scotland’s largest holiday parks and starred in the programme’s first series last year.

Steven Wallace, director of the park, said: “After the very positive reaction to the first series – which we were told by many people brightened up their Sunday evenings throughout the winter – we hoped that the BBC would commission Red Sky – who have been fantastic to deal with – to produce a second series.

“So, we were delighted when we received the news that there was to be another eight episodes series produced.

“The filming took place in the summer to capture the best of that busy season.

“We can say to viewers that there are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family , from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal.

“We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too.”

Wallace added: “When the covid restrictions eased, the park became really busy, with lots going on – the summer gave holidaymakers and day-trippers a taste of normality again, which was very much welcomed.

“We saw the pleasure on people’s faces, which will come across in the new series.

“Plus, the weather came good again too, living up to its ‘sunshine coast’ billing.”

The new series also features a second location, the Old Manor Hotel along the coast in Lundin Links , which the Wallace family bought at the start of this year.

“Viewers will enjoy seeing Lundin Links – it’s another beautiful part of Fife with lots to offer the visitor,” said Wallace.

David Harron, commissioning executive at BBC Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to bring back Life on the Bay.

“Series one was hugely popular with our audience and hopefully the second run will bring some welcome sunshine during the cold winter months.”

