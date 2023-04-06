Scottish Field’s Rosie Morton returns with Landward

LANDWARD, the rural affairs television programme, returns to BBC Scotland tonight, with Scottish Field writer Rosie Morton among this series’ presenters.

Morton joined the show as last summer and travelled the length and breadth of our nation, sharing the stories of people who live and work in the countryside and on the coast.

The programme, which is Scotland’s longest-running countryside show, is hosted by Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond, and also features Shahbaz Majeed, Anne McAlpine, Arlene Stuart, and Cammy Wilson.

In tonight’s episode – which will be broadcast at 8.30pm on the BBC Scotland television channel – Vipond visits Fife, “where competitors and tractors, and horses, are gathering for one of the country’s biggest ploughing competitions”.

The new series of Landward also includes a focus on vets working in the countryside.

Morton joined Scottish Field in 2018 and became its chief sub editor in 2020.

Beechgrove Garden producer receives award

The Beechgrove Garden also returns to our screens tonight as the show marks its 45th anniversary.

George Anderson, Carole Baxter, and Diana Yates will present tonight’s programme from the famous garden just outside Aberdeen.

Tonight’s episode will be shown at 8pm on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated tomorrow at 7.30pm on BBC Two.

News of the latest series comes after former Beechgrove Garden producer Gwyneth Hardy was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society, known affectionately as “The Caley”.

Hardy, who stepped down from the series last year, said: “I’m hugely humbled to have received this honour, especially as I’m in the best of company, which includes my friend and former Beechgrove Garden presenter, the redoubtable Jim McColl.

“Gardeners are notoriously generous people and The Caley and its members have always supported Beechgrove with their expert advice and wisdom and this award is the ultimate in generosity and I am immensely grateful.

“It is extraordinary to have received this and my thanks goes to the team of people who have worked with me over the years on what was a life enhancing experience working on Beechgrove.”

