Scotland’s CBeebies Christmas show heads to cinemas

Children across Britain will get to see a special festive show recorded in Scotland in cinemas.

The highly anticipated CBeebies Christmas show took place for the first time in Scotland this year with performances at Festival Theatre Edinburgh, when four live theatre performances of this year’s show – an adaptation of fairy-tale classic Hansel and Gretel – were recorded at Festival Theatre Edinburgh at the weekend.

The show featured many of CBeebies’ most popular actors and presenters, including, for the first time, Waffle the Wonder Dog.

The 2019 audience were taken on a winter adventure through an enchanted forest as the story of Hansel and Gretel unfolds.

The core message of the show was ‘never give up’ and the siblings had to overcome the many dangers of the deep, dark wood, but with the help of magical woodland creatures and by not giving up, the pair proved that the only thing that matters at Christmas is being together.

Once again, families will be able to experience the magic of the Christmas show on the ‘big screen’ as it hits cinemas across the UK. CBeebies Christmas Show will be in cinemas nationwide on 30 November and 1 December and these screenings include additional exclusive content.. You can find tickets for your local cinema HERE.

The production will be shown on CBeebies and via the BBC iPlayer.