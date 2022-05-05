SCOTTISH FIELD writer Rosie Morton will make her television presenting debut tonight on the BBC Scotland channel’s Landward series.

In tonight’s episode, Morton – who joined Scottish Field in 2018 and became its chief sub editor in 2020 – meets a man who has carved himself a career as a master craft butcher and is now teaching others to do the same.

Morton is appearing alongside regular contributors JJ Chalmers, Anne Lundon, and Arlene Stuart, as well as host Douglas Vipond.

Tonight’s episode, which is the fifth of 26 planned for the current series, will be repeated on BBC Two at 09:45 on Sunday and again on BBC One Scotland at 20:00 on Monday.

It will also be available on the BBC’s iPlayer service shortly after the episode is broadcast.

The long-running series began in 1976, with past presenters having included Ross Muir and Ken Rundle.

Other regular contributors include chef Nick Nairn and radio presenter Euan McIlwraith.

