Outlander writer event tickets gone in three hours

Fans of Outlander took less than three hours to snap up tickets for an event with the author of the time-travelling adventure series.

Diana Gabaldon will be at an exclusive event held at Hopetoun House next Friday, 15 March, one of the hit TV series’ iconic filming locations.

Organised by national tourism body, VisitScotland and book publishing industry body, Publishing Scotland, the American author is to take part in an “in conversation” event at the stately home near South Queensferry.

A spokesman for VisitScotland said: ‘There’s been a bit of a buzz on twitter when the event was announced. The ticket link went live when the press release was issued on the Friday and the tickets sold out before 2pm on the same day.’

James Crawford, author and chair of Publishing Scotland – and presenter of the recent BBC TV series, Scotland From The Sky – will chair the evening in the elegant Red Drawing Room, which appeared as the home of the Duke of Sandringham in Outlander’s first season.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear from Diana about her novels and their transfer to screen, as well as take part in a Q&A session.

Hopetoun House will be open exclusively to ticket holders for self-guided tours, photo opportunities and light refreshments prior to the author’s appearance.

The romantic adventures of English nurse Claire Randall, who travels back in time from 1940s Scotland to the 18th century, where she meets and falls in love with Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser, have enthralled readers since the first book in the Outlander series was published in 1991.

In 2014, Outlander was adapted for television by Sony Pictures and film production continues to be based in Scotland – with fans flocking to filming locations across the country, particularly those from North America and Europe.

The ‘in conversation’ event is also supported by United Airlines, which operates direct flights from New York to Edinburgh and Glasgow, and Washington DC to Edinburgh.

