New Susan Calman searches for Scots’ happiness

Susan Calman is on a quest to investigate the weird and wonderful ways we are discovering unexpected hits of happiness in these uncertain times, in a brand new four part series for BBC Scotland.

Each week Susan Calman’s Happy Space will seek out and celebrate the many ways, however odd, we are all seeking out the lighter side of life.

From her studio-based Happiness HQ Susan will be speaking to people around the country and joined by famous faces who will share some of the ways they’ve discovered happiness and, never one to shy away from embracing the more eccentric parts of life, Susan will be road testing a few herself.

Susan said: ‘I’m so looking forward to spending time in my Happy Space, and finding out what’s bringing people cheer in difficult times. No matter how unusual or incredible it’s a quest to find the joy in life. And I’ll be sharing some of the strange things that make me happy, like my Smurf Collection. I can’t wait to get started!’

Gavin Smith commissioning executive, BBC Scotland added: ‘It’s never felt more relevant to highlight all the fantastic and varied ways the Scottish public are making themselves and others happy.

‘We’re delighted Susan will showcase and celebrate some of these joyful activities with the BBC Scotland audience. Hopefully the series will inspire viewers to take up something new!’

Susan Calman’s Happy Space is part of BBC Scotland’s continued effort to commission programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Calman’s Happy Space is due to broadcast in March on the BBC Scotland channel and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.